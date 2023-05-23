FLOYD COUNTY – Jason Sharp was overwhelmingly selected at a GOP caucus Monday night to fill the remainder of Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer’s term.
Sharp was sworn in by Floyd Circuit Court Judge Justin Brown following the caucus. Representing District 3, Sharp will serve through December 2024 on the three-person board of commissioners.
“Floyd County needs a commissioner who is not afraid to make difficult decisions, yet understands the importance of communication and collaboration,” said to Floyd County precinct committee persons following the outcome of the caucus.
“My plan as commissioner is very simple. I want to be a gatekeeper for controlled and balanced growth, address our crumbling infrastructure, help solve the animal shelter issues, and ensure that our essential services have the tools and the facilities to operate efficiently, effectively and safely.”
Sharp is the deputy chief of administration for the Jeffersonville Fire Department. He has 28 years of professional experience in emergency services.
Sharp joins Al Knable and John Schellenberger on the board of commissioners. He replaces Kamer, who resigned in April.
“Jason is one of the most caring and detail-oriented individuals I’ve met inside or outside of politics,” Knable said. “He brings much needed, real world first responder experience to the table. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”
Floyd County Republican Party Chairwoman Heather Peters also pointed to Sharp’s career in medical response in touting his selection to the commissioners.
“With Jason’s near 30 years of experience in emergency services, and with Dr. Knable’s medical background, the board of commissioners is now best positioned to solve Floyd County’s ambulance service,” Peters said.
Floyd GOP Vice Chair Nick Vaughn added “Jason is all about public service. He has dedicated his career to serving the people and I’m looking forward to seeing how he can now serve Floyd County as commissioner.”
