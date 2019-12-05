CHARLESTOWN — A shelter in place has been lifted at two Charlestown schools, prompted earlier by a report of a suspicious person in the area.
Charlestown Police Assistant Chief Jason Broady said the department received a report at 1:28 p.m. from a caller who said there was a suspicious person "displaying a handgun" around the area of Market Street.
As a precaution, police notified nearby Charlestown High School and Pleasant Ridge Elementary. Greater Clark County Schools put the two schools under a shelter in place, which means that class time continues but doors are secured and no one leaves or enters.
Broady said there was never a threat directed toward either school.
Charlestown Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office then searched the area, but did not find anyone matching the description. The shelter in place was lifted after roughly 20 to 30 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.