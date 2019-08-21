CHARLESTOWN — A roughly hour-long shelter in place has been lifted at two Charlestown schools, following the all-clear given by police.
Just before 10 a.m., the Charlestown City Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers were searching the area for two potentially armed suspects related to a residential burglary.
As a precaution, Charlestown High School and Pleasant Ridge Elementary were put on a shelter in place. Erin Bojorquez, public information officer for Greater Clark County Schools, said the two schools were not on a full-scale lockdown; that is reserved for when it is believed there could be an armed person actually on the school campus.
In this case, students and staff were under a shelter in place, and were able to continue with normal class activities. Bojorquez said in cases such as this, extra security is stationed near main entrances.
Charlestown police posted at 10:45 a.m. that the all-clear had been given to the schools and that "any immediate safety threat to the general public is clarified to be expired," it reads, adding that the case remains under investigation.
