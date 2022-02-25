Democrat Jason Shemanski has filed to run for Indiana State House Representative for District 70.
Shemanski decided to run for HD 70 after the most recent bills have come up on public education. He spends time in his public school through volunteering with the PTO, as his wife is K-12 PTO President, and he also spends time reading to a student each week. Shemanski says he knows how hard the teachers are working as they go above and beyond for their students in the classroom and through elearning. And many also face the challenge of helping their own children through elearning. Shemanski states that we have way too many teachers leaving education and finding new careers because they don’t feel they are supported by their elected officials. According to Shemanski, he would definitely support them and ensure they have what they need to successfully do their job.
Shemanski also wants to focus on the nursing shortage. This hits home for him as his wife is a nurse. He have seen firsthand the stress and uncertainty this pandemic has brought to the medical field. According to Shemanski, we need to support our nurses and first responders so they can care for our public, but also care for themselves.
The third thing Shemanski will focus on is the opioid disaster. He says he understands this issue, having lost a brother to addiction. He wants to find ways to help people and treat the cause of the problem and the person, while giving support to help them through it. His goal is for no family to have to say goodbye due to an overdose like his family had to. He states he will always put the people’s interests over any political party as that’s what being a public servant is all about.
Jason and wife, Sarah, along with their children, Elizabeth, Justin, and Josiah, live in Borden, where he currently serves in ministry at First Christian Church in Borden. He is the youth minister and also runs outreach ministries, such as the town food pantry, Campus Life, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is also active in the community, serving on the Wood Township Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Borden Lions Club and Borden Youth League board.
House District 70 covers Carr and Wood Townships in Clark County, Greenville Township and part of Lafayette Township in Floyd County, Harrison County, and Howard, Jackson, Pierce, Polk, and Posey Townships in Washington County.
For more information about the campaign, please contact Jason by email at jasonjoeshemanski@gmail.com or call/text 502-415-8159. Please also checkout his Facebook page: Shemanski for HD 70.
