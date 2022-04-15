FLOYD COUNTY — A dispute between a homeowner and a tenant led to a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of Corydon Pike, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said.
The sheriff's department was dispatched to the area at about 4 p.m. Thursday. According to Loop, the homeowner, David W. Wright, claimed he shot at the tenant, Tyson McPhial, because they were in an argument and McPhial had a knife and "got too close to him."
McPhial sustained a superficial wound to his lower back and was transported to Baptist Health Floyd for treatment, Loop said.
"An investigation will follow and be forwarded to the prosecutor for charges," Loop said.
