NEW ALBANY — Interstate 64 is closed in both directions at the Sherman Minton Bridge until further notice.
Sherman Minton Renewal announced the closure Thursday morning.
"A component of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach span was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the bridge. This closure will remain in effect until the repair is made," project officials said in a news release.
