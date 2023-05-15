NEW ALBANY — Weather permitting, the Sherman Minton Renewal team will be implementing three directional closures of the Sherman Minton Bridge, with the first set to begin Friday. The full directional closures will allow crews to work safely as they implement the traffic shift for Phase 3 and begin demolition activities. Memorial Day weekend (May 27 – 29) will not be affected by construction activities.
Friday-Monday, Eastbound I-64
Eastbound Interstate 64 will be closed over the weekend beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from New Albany will be closed.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 265 and Interstate 65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Local access only will be maintained for I-64 eastbound traffic past the I-64/I265 Interchange.
May 23-26, Westbound I-64
Westbound I-64 will be closed for three days beginning on or after 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 until 5 a.m. Friday, May 26.
May 30-June 5, Westbound I-64
Westbound I-64 will be closed for six days beginning on or after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 5.
During the westbound I-64 closure, the I-264 ramp to westbound I-64 will be closed.
While the westbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
