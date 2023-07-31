NEW ALBANY — Officials anticipate the Sherman Minton Bridge will reopen to traffic prior to the morning rush hour on Monday, Aug. 7.
The bridge, which connects Louisville to New Albany on Interstate 64, has been closed since early Thursday morning after Sherman Minton Renewal crews discovered a problem with a bridge bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky approach.
Project officials said Monday that the team “has worked around the clock” to develop a repair plan to restore the previous capacity of two eastbound lanes of traffic on the lower deck, one westbound lane on the lower deck and one westbound lane on the upper deck.
More than a dozen bridge inspectors were onsite Friday, and construction crews began working Saturday in the area of the bearing “as officials scoured the country for available materials for the unplanned repairs,” according to Sherman Minton Renewal.
“The Sherman Minton Bridge is an important asset for this region, and that’s why Indiana and Kentucky are investing in a project that will ensure it is safe and sound for decades to come,” said Royce Meredith, transportation engineering specialist with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “However, it is a 60-year-old bridge with unique elements, so materials are not always readily available. Our teams have done a great job moving quickly.”
To expedite the timeframe for the repair, leaders of the design-build team, INDOT and KYTC gathered inventories of materials available from their partners, from suppliers inside and outside their states and other projects that are underway nearby, according to Sherman Minton Renewal. Some materials are being shipped from as far away as Texas.
The construction project to extend the life of the bridge began in 2021. Last week marked the first time the interstate was closed at the bridge in both directions since the project started.
“This major bi-state bridge rehabilitation project represents a steadfast commitment to maintain infrastructure that supports Kentuckiana families and businesses for future generations,” said Danny Corbin, major project delivery project manager for the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“Collaboration is happening at all levels to open the bridge as soon as possible, restoring the access that has been provided since the start of construction.”
Until the bridge reopens, motorists are advised to use Interstate 265 and Interstate 65 as detours.
