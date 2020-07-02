NEW ALBANY — After almost two years of conducting public meetings and garnering input, planners of the Sherman Minton Renewal are ready to submit their traffic proposal for the $90 million improvement project.
The recommended plan released today limits full closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge to 54 days out of the estimated 834 days of construction on the bridge, which could begin as early as April.
The full closure days would be limited to nine consecutive days per direction a year and up to a trio of three-day weekends per direction each year of the project. The 54 days of closure will not occur consecutively.
The proposal is an alternative to a full closure of the bridge for the duration of construction— a move that business owners, elected officials and residents warned could have caused devastating effects on New Albany.
“We have taken the public’s input very seriously,” said Sherman Minton Renewal spokeswoman Andrea Brady.
During full closures, Indiana traffic will be detoured via Interstate 265 to Interstate 65 under the plan. Kentucky traffic on I-64 and Interstate 264 will be diverted to the I-65 bridges for Indiana access.
“Naturally during peak traffic periods there’s going to be more traffic congestion but there will be signage in place so people can plan accordingly,” said Brady, as she added there will be “significant communication” during construction to alert the public about any closures or other traffic issues.
The plan will allow for two eastbound and two westbound lanes to remain open for the majority of the project and will keep access ramps open for the bulk of construction. One lane in both directions will be closed throughout construction.
The contractor will be allowed to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and some of the lanes may be closed nightly during construction for up to 180 nights per calendar year.
Though it’s better than a complete closure of the bridge, Joe Phillips, owner of Pints & Union in downtown New Albany, fears the project will create another burden for businesses that are currently dealing with losses due to the coronavirus.
“It’s just going to be, I think, the nail in the coffin for a lot of people,” he said. “I think it will be too much.”
Phillips believes the project should be delayed two-to-three years to allow businesses time to recover from the pandemic. Optimistically, he hopes more local residents will choose to shop and dine in New Albany during construction as opposed to dealing with the construction or a detour to travel to Louisville.
But Phillips added that tourism entities have promoted New Albany and Southern Indiana as destinations, and local businesses have benefited from people crossing the Ohio River from Kentucky. His concern is that those customers might choose to stay away from New Albany during the three-year construction period.
“When we were met with the pandemic, the first thing that most of the business owners I talked to said is that it needs to be postponed,” Phillips said. “We’re watching businesses close around us and the rest of us are trying to hold on.”
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the improvements to the bridge are needed, but due to the length of the project, he believes tolls on the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge should be suspended as motorists will have to use I-65 at times to travel back-and-forth from New Albany to Louisville.
Overall, Gahan said project organizers are following the right path by not seeking to close Sherman Minton for an extended period of time.
“I would encourage everyone to be patient. The bridge project is long overdue and it’s necessary,” Gahan said. “INDOT has a pretty solid reputation of doing good work. I’m just happy they’re moving forward.”
The time period for providing public comments is still open, and Gahan said he’s encouraged people to make their concerns known.
State Rep. Ed Clere was also pleased that there will be at least some access to the bridge for the bulk of the project.
“There’s never been any question about whether the project is needed. The debate has been over whether the bridge should remain open during the project and many of us have been adamant that complete closure was not a viable option,” Clere said. “Partial closure still presents many challenges, but at least now the conversation can shift to how to manage the situation.”
Clere referenced the emergency closure of the Sherman Minton in 2011, and said officials can learn from that situation in dealing with this project.
After the public comment period ends, the alternate travel plan will have to be approved by the Federal Highway Administration. A contractor will likely be hired this winter for construction.
The project is touted as a means to extend the life of the 57-year-old bridge. All bridge decks will be replaced or refurbished, new lighting will be added and steel components will be painted during construction.
Public comments on the project will be accepted through Aug. 10, and can be made by calling 502-329-8320, or by email at info@shermanmintonrenewal.com.
