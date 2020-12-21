NEW ALBANY — The state has selected a preliminary contractor for the Sherman Minton Renewal project as work could begin on the Ohio River bridge by late spring.
The Indiana Finance Authority approved Kokosing Construction, Inc., of Ohio for the work. A contract will be negotiated and awarded by late February or early March.
“Because the project is a Design Build Best Value, after notice to proceed there will be a number of items that must be submitted for IFA review and approval before the team can design and, ultimately, construction,” said project spokesperson Andrea Brady in an email.
“These include a Project Management Plan, a Safety Plan and Traffic Management Plan and a number of other items.”
The bridge rehabilitation and painting project should begin by late spring and early summer, she said.
A final traffic plan hasn’t been announced, but project organizers recommended in July full closures 54 of an estimated 834 days of construction. There also will be ongoing lane closures during the work.
The project cost is also estimated to be more than the initial $90 million figure. The preliminary agreement is for a $137 million construction project.
Additional structural concrete and substructure repairs are part of the reason for the increase, as is the preferred traffic plan that will limit full closure days, Brady said.
“As the cost is within two percent of the final engineering estimate, the states have determined this to be reasonable and will move forward,” she said.
The initial estimate reflected a “point in time” projection based on anticipated construction costs, and as a matter of policy, the Indiana Department of Transportation doesn’t provide an engineer’s estimate before a proposal submission or letting date, Brady said.
Officials have hailed the project as much-needed considering the life of the Sherman Minton, but some have also cited concerns about traffic flow and its impact on residents and businesses while construction is ongoing.
Though they conceded it was unlikely to occur, members of the Floyd County Council and New Albany City Council approved non-binding resolutions asking for tolls on other bridges be halted during construction.
Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel said tolling officials have yet to contact the county about its request.
“We still have some concerns about commuters who live around here,” he said Monday.
If Striegel had his preference, the project would be delayed so that it's not occurring during a pandemic or its immediate aftermath.
As long as there’s no immediate structural problems with the Sherman Minton, it would be better to delay the project until a later time, he said.
“We don’t need any more issues with our economy and our local restaurants and our local businesses,” Striegel said. “Hopefully 2021 will prove to be a much better year and we’ll pull out of this pandemic, but we don’t need any more challenges.”
Project officials said earlier this year there was no intention to delay construction due to the pandemic.
Bridge decks and steel elements will be replaced or refurbished as part of the project. New lighting will also be installed along with other improvements including drainage work.
Further information can be found at shermanmintonrenewal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.