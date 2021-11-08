NEW ALBANY — The nine-day westbound closure of Interstate 64 at the Sherman Minton Bridge wraps up at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, but construction will lead to another closure later in the week.
I-64 eastbound will close at the Sherman Minton from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
The full directional closure will allow crews to perform deck patching and position equipment for future construction.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. Eastbound I-64 motorists not using I-265 will be required to exit onto West Fifth Street in New Albany.
While the directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed three full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for text and email updates, and to learn more about the project by visiting shermanmintonrenewal.com.
