NEW ALBANY – A full weekend eastbound directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled for mid-November.
Eastbound Interstate 64 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.
The full directional closure will allow crews to perform deck patching and position equipment for future construction.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. Eastbound I-64 motorists not using Interstate 265 will be required to exit onto West Sixth Street in New Albany.
While the directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed 3 full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction.
