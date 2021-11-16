NEW ALBANY — An up to nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin Dec. 14.
Eastbound Interstate 64 is planned to close at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 and reopen at 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at its maximum duration. It is possible the duration will be shorter than nine days, but in no case will the reopening date be later than Dec. 23.
The full directional closures will allow crews to perform deck rehabilitation on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
Motorists in Indiana on eastbound I-64 will be diverted to I-265. Local traffic will have access to the New Albany exit (5th Street/Spring Street). No traffic will be permitted east of the New Albany exit.
While the directional closures are in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed one nine-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and U.S. 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com and follow the project on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
