NEW ALBANY — How many gallons of paint do you think are estimated to paint the finish coat on the Sherman Minton Bridge?
The public will have an opportunity starting July 19 to submit guesses in the Sherman Minton Renewal “Guess the Gallons” contest for a chance to win and support local restaurants in Louisville’s West End and New Albany communities.
Kokosing Construction Company Inc., the contractor team leading the major rehabilitation and painting project, is sponsoring the contest in preparation for construction. Phase one is expected to begin next month with truss painting and the first half of lower deck replacement work.
“The Sherman Minton Bridge is an important community asset — particularly for Louisville’s West End and New Albany community members who travel it daily,” said Vince Martini, the senior project manager for Kokosing Construction Company. “Since painting is such a large part of this project, we wanted to engage the public with a peek behind the curtain and a meaningful prize that would support our local communities in the process.”
The Project Team is partnering with several restaurants close to the bridge to celebrate its connection to West Louisville and New Albany communities.
Six winners will receive a $100 gift card to one of the participating restaurants surrounding the Bridge including West Louisville’s The Table, Sweet Peaches and ￼Lucretia’s Kitchen and New Albany’s Board and You Bistro, MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen and The Exchange Pub + Kitchen.
“I’m very excited to be a part of the Guess the Gallons contest,” said Pam Haines, owner of Sweet Peaches in West Louisville. “During COVID-19, our community has suffered enormously. I’m grateful to the Sherman Minton Renewal project for this opportunity that will help bridge the gap and bring our community back together.”
“The Sherman Minton Bridge is so special to us because it helps bring so many new faces through our doors each day,” said Julia Anderson, director of operations at New Albany’s Board and You Bistro. “We’re honored to participate in this contest and look forward to having a restored bridge so that we can continue connecting with people on both sides of the river well into the future.”
Painting is a major part of the project and will occur throughout construction. The painting process consists of multiple coats that function to protect the steel from rust and corrosion. The finish coat is the third and final coat that gives the bridge its color and helps protect it from the environment.
Although the true number of paint gallons used will not be known until the end of construction in mid 2023, the winning number will be based off the Project Team’s initial estimate required for the finish coat.
The contest closes Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The winners will be announced the week after. For contest details and to submit guesses, go to ShermanMintonRenewal.com/GuesstheGallons.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (Interstate-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during the work, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e- newsletters, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
