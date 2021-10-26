NEW ALBANY — Recent wet weather has prevented crews from making shoulder improvements to the Interstate 265 westbound ramp to Interstate 64 westbound.
The ramp closure is needed so crews can safely strengthen pavement along the shoulder of the I-265 ramp, which requires dry conditions to be performed.
That ramp work is now scheduled to occur early Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week, which will push the nine-day westbound closure of the Sherman Minton into next week.
The nine-day westbound directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, Oct. 27, is now anticipated to begin at 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.
Because of the weather forecast this schedule is subject to change. Updates about the timing of the ramp work and the nine-day westbound closures will be posted to the Sherman Minton Renewal website, distributed through the project’s social media channels and provided to the news media.
The full directional closure will allow crews to perform deck patching on approach bridges from both Indiana and Kentucky.
While the directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed one 9-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction.
