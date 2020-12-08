JEFFERSONVILLE — A new park is offering both green space and flooding relief to Jeffersonville.
The ribbon-cutting was Tuesday for the opening of Shirley’s Arbor, a 14-acre park at Woehrle Road and Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike.
The park includes a retention pond to mitigate storm drainage in surrounding areas. Shirley’s Arbor also features a half-mile paved pedestrian path around the park and five workout stations, and 125 trees were planted at the new park.
"This is a beautiful park that’s going to fix drainage problems but also give families a place for peace,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
Moore said Shirley’s Arbor has been a “100%, absolute hit.” The project was inspired by neighborhood meetings regarding resident concerns about drainage.
The retention pond will help seven different neighborhoods and several hundred homes, including the Buttonwood, Golfview and Northaven neighborhoods.
Moore said neighbors have requested a playground at Shirley’s Arbor, so there are plans to add one in the spring. Local residents also asked for a four-way stop at Woehrle Road near the park property, which went into effect Monday. A crosswalk to the park will be added at the four-way stop.
“Cars drive too fast down this road — we need to slow them down,” Moore said. “I want families, I want children, I want everyone to capitalize on what we’ve built here.”
The Shirley’s Arbor project was completed on time and more than $500,000 under budget, Moore said.
“I’m really happy with all aspects of this,” he said. “I know the neighborhoods and people of Jeffersonville are going to appreciate it.”
The park is named for Shirley Woehrle, who formerly owned the land with her husband, John Woehrle. Their daughter, Mary Beth Woehrle spoke at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
“[My parents] loved this town,” she said. “My dad said he was blessed to grow up here and raise his family here, and he always wanted to give back to this community. He’s done it in a lot of ways, and he would be honored today, as well as my mom, to know that is continuing today in a beautiful park and walking path. My mom loved the outdoors, she loved horses…so I think anything that happens outside she’d be all for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.