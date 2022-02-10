Republican Danny Short has filed for re-election to the Floyd County Council in District 3.
“My priorities on council have always been to protect citizens against tax hikes, advocate for public safety, and streamline and modernize government operations. I feel we have made great strides in those areas."
“In my first term on the council, I have been actively involved in many projects and issues. I have successfully negotiated contracts with the county police, corrections officers, and the road department.” Sheriff Frank Loop said “Councilman Danny Short has been a proponent of public safety for Floyd County and brings common sense solutions to the financial table.”
The citizens of this county can take pride in the protection and services they receive.
County Recorder Lois Endris further commented “My experience working with Danny as Floyd County council has shown he is a man of integrity that truly cares about the citizens of Floyd County.”
“The county is in an enviable financial position and I am proud to be part of the team that has taken us there. We ended last year with a surplus of over $4 million. We have secured the vast majority of the proceeds from the hospital sale in two foundations. We maintain the strong position of being the fifth lowest property taxed county in the state.”
“It has been an honor to serve my district and the county. There is still lots of work to be done and major projects coming before the board. I pledge to always put the taxpayers first to protect our financial future and push for transparency in our local government.”
