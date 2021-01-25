CLARK COUNTY — The short-term road closure on I-265 EB in Clark County has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 26, due to weather. The closure originally was planned for Monday.
During the closure crews will remove an overhead sign structure that was damaged during a crash. The structure is located at MM 6.3, just west of the I-65 interchange.
Traffic impacts are expected to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and last three-to-four hours. Temporary signs will be placed until a new structure can be set.
Motorists are encouraged to utilize an alternate route, as well as mapping apps with real-time traffic updates. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
