CLARK COUNTY — On Monday, two short-term closures are planned on Ind. 60 at Money's Branch for bridge beam delivery and placement in Clark County. Closures are estimated to take place between noon and 2 p.m. and last 20 minutes or less.
The bridge is located 4.21 miles west of Grant Line Road near Borden and was reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals last month for a replacement project. Temporary signals are expected to remain in place through late November 2022.
The $5.1 million contract also includes a bridge replacement project on Ind. 60 over South Fork Blue River just outside New Pekin in Washington County, which is currently delayed due to material difficulties. INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
