SOUTHERN INDIANA — The administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is continuing in Southern Indiana after the lifting of an 11-day pause.
On Friday, federal health officials lifted the pause of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, determining its potential benefits exceed its potential risks.
The temporary halt in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations was due to rare instances of severe blood clots, which have been reported in 15 out of about 8 million U.S. recipients of the shot.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the Floyd County Health Department had given about 380 Johnson & Johnson doses before the pause. Starting this week, the department will resume administration of the vaccine, which will specifically be used for the Homebound Hoosier program and upcoming pop-up clinics.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being used for its vaccination clinic at Indiana University Southeast, which uses Pfizer and Moderna.
“Now that it’s released again, we will start using it — the complication rate is something on the order of 1 in 1.3 million,” Harris said. “We’re using a different sort of vaccination information and handbook put out by the CDC, and we’re screening people for clots before deciding whether that vaccine is right for them.”
In Floyd County, about 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered as of Sunday, Harris said.
Harris said the Floyd County Health Department provided a successful pop-up clinic directed at the Hispanic population Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The department administered between 180 and 200 doses, and they are looking toward other “targeted" pop-up clinics in the future.
The department will likely cut a day of the IUS vaccination clinic if vaccine demand decreases as expected in the next couple of weeks, Harris said.
Doug Bentfield, administrator for the Clark County Health Department, said the department has 635 Johnson & Johnson doses available, which will be used for upcoming pop-up clinics.
The department might schedule one-day clinics in places such as Charlestown and Marysville, he said, noting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine helps with logistics issues, since people don’t have to return for the second shot.
Bentfield said the health department is looking at ZIP codes to determine areas that are seeing lower vaccination uptake, which will help guide where they go with the pop-up clinics. They want to make sure they are providing access to rural parts of the county, he said.
“We think the mass vaccination site is wonderful for us, but we’re now at the point where we might have to do more direct outreach in communities,” he said.
Bentfield reported Monday that the Clark County Health Department had administered 12,011 first doses, including 558 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, and it had given 9,054 second doses.
The Clark County Health Department has seen a “sharp decline” in vaccinations recently at its mass vaccination site on Lewis and Clark Parkway, Bentfield said.
“Once eligibility opened [to all adults ages 16 and older], it was a pretty good week to two weeks,” he said. “Now, the number of first-time doses is substantially lower than it has been.”
Bentfield said he is seeing lower turnout among the 20- to 30-year-old populations, unlike the high turnout for ages 60 and older.
The Clark County Health Department has already reduced hours at the vaccination clinic for first shots — it is no longer providing first doses on Thursdays, but only second doses, and Saturday hours for first doses are now 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The department may also begin condensing hours in June, possibly going from eight hours a day to four hours a day at the Lewis and Clark Parkway site.
LifeSpring Health Systems will be resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its clinic on Sharon Drive, which has been using only the Moderna vaccine the Johnson & Johnson pause. There are plans to administer the vaccine in other parts of Southern Indiana to populations such as the homeless and those facing housing instability.
Beth Keeney, LifeSpring’s senior vice president for community health, said there will be outreach efforts to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to residents of the Jeffersonville Housing Authority, as well as efforts in places such as Scott County.
Keeney encourages people to reach out to trusted sources such as medical providers and health departments if they have hesitancy or questions about COVID-19 vaccines, and she said getting vaccinated “is about taking care of other people, not just about yourself.”
At Baptist Health Floyd, there have been 24,515 first doses administered and 21,014 second doses, according to Brian Cox, the hospital’s director of operations and emergency preparedness. The hospital’s clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccinations have slowed at the hospital, and Cox estimates the clinic is filling less than 25% of available appointments each day.
This Friday is Baptist Health Floyd’s last day of administering first doses, and the clinic will close May 21, Cox said.
Clark Memorial Health is also winding down its vaccination clinic, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine. Lance Ballard, the hospital’s director of pharmacy, said the clinic’s last day for first shots was last Thursday, and the clinic will continue until May 13.
The hospital has administered a total of 46,590 COVID-19 vaccinations so far, he said.
Clark Memorial Health has capacity to vaccinate up to 600 people a day, but the clinic is generally seeing about half of that number being scheduled, Ballard said. The hospital is now planing a shift to mobile clinics.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel feels the county is in “pretty good shape” in terms of vaccinations, but he noted the slower uptake among the younger population.
Although this could be partly due to vaccine hesitancy, Yazel notes that people facing busy lives between work and children could be contributing to the slower uptake.
“There’s a ‘get it when it’s convenient for us mentality,’” he said. “I get it, but we want to keep the momentum going and get the percentages higher and higher.”
Bentfield wants people to “realize we’re not out this this just yet,” and he encourages community members to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’re starting to see more normalcy in our day-to-day lives, but it’s up to all of us how long we get to keep the normalcy we’re starting to gain,” Bentfield said. “We need to get enough people vaccinated to get back to the way things used to be."
Harris said "as a community, we're not done yet."
"Our goal right now is to get herd immunity, and we need every possible person vaccinated," he said.
