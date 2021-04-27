NEW ALBANY — A portion of Elm Street was closed Tuesday as crews excavated a path for new sidewalks along the New Albany roadway.
The project, which began Monday and will last several weeks, is being footed through federal Community Development Block Grant funds. The funding can only be used in lower-income census tracts, and city officials said improving pedestrian safety and access is a good use of the money.
“It's about connectivity,” said New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten. “We want people, if they choose to, to be able to walk safely anywhere in the city.”
Connecting residential neighborhoods with commercial districts, industrial areas and other portions of the city via sidewalks and greenways supports economic activity and quality of life, Staten continued.
The construction is expected to cost about $418,000, and $25,000 was approved by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission in November for Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz to design the project.
Crews were working Tuesday between Vincennes Street and East 18th Street. The project is slated to span from Vincennes to Silver Street, depending on costs.
The commission used CDBG funds last year for sidewalk upgrades along Olive Avenue.
“The more we're able to do those, the more walkable of a city we become, and the more equitable of a city we become,” Staten said.
In a separate project, CSX is slated this week to replace the asphalt crossing along East 15th Street and East Spring Street. The intersection will be closed beginning Thursday, and the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety approved an additional closure of about a block of East 15th Street on Tuesday.
The construction is scheduled to take place from Thursday to Saturday. The crossing is scheduled to be paved with concrete, which is expected to make it smoother.
Signage has been placed near the construction area alerting motorists of detour routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.