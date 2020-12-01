NEW ALBANY — Mike Bauerla remembers when nary a college credit could be earned at Prosser Career and Education Center.
A decade later, Prosser graduates are earning associate degrees, obtaining high-level certifications and making more than respectable salaries by the age of 21.
“My students are sought-after once they graduate,” said Bauerla, an industrial electrical apprenticeship teacher at Prosser.
“I’m stunned at the money some of these students make when they graduate.”
The progress and productivity at Prosser has paid dividends for its students, and Tuesday, state officials announced that five of the school’s trade programs have been designated as SEAL-certified.
According to Indiana’s Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship, a State Earn and Learn program, or SEAL, must “demonstrate excellence by integrating significant college credits, industry certifications and on-the-job training experiences.”
The SEAL programs must also show a focus “on maintaining strong business partnerships and meeting the needs of local employers.”
The five SEAL-certified programs at Prosser are: Auto Collision, Automation and Robotics, Heavy Equipment Operator, Industrial Electrical and Welding.
“Earning the SEAL designation really is clear evidence that the Prosser programs are just first-class,” said Alan Taylor, director of Career and Technical Education for Prosser, during a ceremony at the school.
“They’re really second to none.”
Darrel Zeck, executive director of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, spoke about the teamwork required to obtain SEAL designation.
He credited local educators and officials as well as Jason Graves, regional director of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship, for their diligence.
“This isn’t about us. This isn’t about the government doing work,” Zeck said. “This is about us helping others in communities put programs like this together. It really does take a whole team to do that.”
SEAL isn’t just a label, but rather a confirmation that students who learn job skills and earn certifications through programs with that designation have been well-trained and are ready to excel in the workforce.
Zeck said the state has pushed for vocational training not as a means to steer students away from other fields, but rather as an answer to a void in the labor pool.
Of an average of about 80,000 Hoosier high school graduates annually, only about 30,000 of those students earn a secondary education degree within six years, he said, as he added that many of those seniors don’t really have any plans after the 12th grade beyond finding a job. SEAL and other state initiatives partner with traditional educational systems to provide quality options for students while also working with local businesses to provide answers to their labor needs, Zeck said.
Work-based learning programs are an investment in human capital because they focus on developing people, he continued.
And multiple local employers were on hand Tuesday to back-up Zeck’s statements.
Ryan Banet, vice president of administration for W M Kelley, said the New Albany business employs 21 welder fabricators. Of that number, 13 began their training at Prosser.
“Mr. Taylor and the instructors do a fantastic job preparing their students for the real world,” Banet said.
He was also recognized for his involvement with Prosser and work-based learning, as he was presented with a proclamation authored by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun acknowledging his commitment to developing youth with skills for future employment.
Bauerla, who is also the director of training for the local chapter of the Association of Builders and Contractors, said that 10 years ago Prosser students were mainly going to Louisville for apprenticeships. They were also spending another four or five years in training after high school.
Students can now earn an electrical apprenticeship through his SEAL program starting in their junior year. After they graduate, they can finish their apprenticeship through a night school program at Prosser. Through an agreement with Vincennes University, those students can also take general education courses and earn an associate degree — all at Prosser within two years of graduating high school.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said Prosser plays a key role in attracting companies to the region because it produces high-skilled workers.
“From a local community prospective, it is absolutely our responsibility to meet the biggest need that most employers have right now, and that’s workforce,” she said. “So the SEAL program does give us an opportunity to celebrate that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.