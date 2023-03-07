GEORGETOWN — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Georgetown teenager who is believed to be in danger.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Emily Barger, 14, a white female, 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and unknown clothing.
Barger is missing from Georgetown, and was last seen at 1 a.m. on Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information on Emily Barger, contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.
