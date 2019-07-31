A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Columbus woman.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Nancy Ann Wagner, an 88-year-old white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown shorts, and driving a red 2001 four door Chevrolet Cavalier with Indiana plate number PB4263.
Nancy is missing from Columbus which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Nancy Ann Wagner, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.
