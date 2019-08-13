The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lawrence “Larry” Haas, a 69 year old white male, 5-feet 8-inches tall, 160 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts and cowboy boots. He has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth.
Haas is missing from Jeffersonville, and was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 10, at noon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
