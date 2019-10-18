SOUTHERN INDIANA — Police have located a man reported missing from Georgetown.
A Silver Alert was issued Friday after the disappearance of Adam Seth Persons, a 28-year-old white male, 5-feet-10 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes. He had been last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes, and driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate number 614RJY.
Adam was missing from Georgetown, IN, which is 121 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. He was found safe in downtown Jeffersonville.
