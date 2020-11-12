SEYMOUR— The Seymour Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a woman last seen at noon Nov. 12 in Seymour.
Cheryl Souza, a 63, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jeans and tennis shoes, and driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Michigan plate of DRN3902
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Souza, contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or 911.
