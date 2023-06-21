SOUTHERN INDIANA — Floyd Central High School's principal is planning to transfer to Silver Creek High School pending board approval.
In a June 16 letter to Floyd Central families, Rob Willman announced his planned departure from the school as he prepares to serve as Silver Creek's new high school principal in the next school year.
Silver Creek Board President Chris Rountree confirmed to the News and Tribune that Willman is the administration's recommendation for the new high school principal.
The Silver Creek school board will vote on the new principal at Tuesday's meeting.
Willman told the News and Tribune that he will not comment on his potential move to Silver Creek until after the board's vote, but he confirmed that he sent the letter out to Floyd Central families.
If approved, Willman will replace Al Eckert as Silver Creek High School's principal. Eckert announced his retirement a couple of months ago, according to Rountree.
Eckert served as Silver Creek's principal for five years.
According to Willman's letter to parents, he has worked at Floyd Central since 1999 as a teacher, coach and administrator, and he attended the school for six years as a student.
"In other words, for nearly 30 years of my life, I have been coming to work/school in this building," Willman wrote. "The time is right for me to move on to another challenge."
"I want to thank you for the support that you have given the teachers, the support staff, the administrators and me. We have done some amazing things over the years, and it has been in large part due to the support of you, the parents. It has been a pleasure to be part of your student's educational journey."
Willman said administrators at Floyd Central and New Albany-Floyd County Schools are planning a transition for the beginning of the year.
"At FCHS, we are fortunate enough to have systems in place to make this transition as smooth as possible," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.