SELLERSBURG — The Silver Creek school board conducted a public hearing Tuesday for the contract for a new superintendent, but the board has not revealed who it is considering for the position.
The board will vote on the contract at its May 17 meeting.
No members of the public spoke during Tuesday’s hearing.
Thomas Brillhart was unanimously appointed as Silver Creek’s interim superintendent in December, taking the place of Clemen Perez-Lloyd, who led the new school district upon its formation last year before stepping down as superintendent in late 2020.
The Silver Creek school district was officially formed in July 2020 after voters approved a referendum to split West Clark into the separate Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville school districts.
Silver Creek Board President Chris Rountree said the advertised superintendent contract includes a salary of $137,000 a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.