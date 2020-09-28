CLARK COUNTY — Students in two Southern Indiana school districts are receiving Chromebooks this week after numerous delays.
Silver Creek Community School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp. are both distributing devices to students this week. The delays were caused by high demand for the devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As schools across the country implement virtual learning, there has been a nationwide shortage.
West Clark Community Schools, which split this summer into the separate Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville districts, approved a one-to-one technology initiative in May to provide devices to all K-12 students. The computers were ordered before the district split in July,
The delay in receiving the devices was one of the reasons both school districts delayed the beginning of the school year by two weeks. The districts hoped to distribute the devices to students before the beginning of the school year, but even after the delayed start date of Aug. 12, the providers kept moving the expected time of arrival.
Silver Creek began distributing devices to families Monday, and Borden-Henryville is expected to begin distribution mid-week.
“We’re very excited to finally have them in hands of kids and to start preparing them to be able to utilize them,” said Silver Creek Assistant Superintendent Lisa Hawkins. “It’s something completely different than what we had before, and I’m excited for the opportunities that happen with it and the education that will come out of it.”
Borden-Henryville Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner said the district’s goal is to distribute the devices before students begin two weeks of scheduled eLearning starting next Monday.
“It’s going to be a good thing for students,” he said. “It was a wise move made this summer to get the devices ordered, particularly in the age of COVID, and they are needed if students are not able to attend school on a regular basis. I like to be hopeful and say the interruption of school is going to subside, but who knows what the next year is going to bring.”
Both Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville have reported positive cases of COVID-19 in schools since reopening, and schools in both districts have faced temporary switches to virtual learning as staff and students were in quarantine. The two districts are offering in-person and virtual learning options this school year.
Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said the district has received most of the devices, but it is still waiting on devices for a few grade levels. Altogether, the district will be providing computers for about 2,800 kids. The device leases have been funded through the Indiana Common School Loan and the CARES Act.
Gardner said the delays in receiving devices became particularly difficult for the district when it temporarily closed the Henryville campus about a month ago due to the amount of staff under quarantine. The distribution of devices will also help alleviate the challenge faced by families sharing devices within a household, since each student will receive a Chromebook.
Internet connectivity has been another challenge for Borden-Henryville, and with the help from community donations, the district also will be distributing about 50 hotspot devices so students will be able to connect to the internet at home.
Silver Creek has been loaning out devices to help students struggling with access to technology, including those enrolled in virtual learning. The distribution of devices will help "bridge gaps” in access to students as they complete virtual learning and online assignments, Perez-Lloyd said.
“Now we have all the resources needed to make sure that they are interactive with teachers,” Perez-Lloyd said.
