CLARK COUNTY — The Borden-Henryville and Silver Creek school districts are delaying the start of school for two weeks.
Both school boards approved changes to the school districts’ calendars at their Monday meetings. School was originally set to begin July 29 for the two districts, but the first day for students for both districts is now Aug. 12 — teachers will return Aug. 10.
In both districts, the two week fall breaks originally scheduled will now be eLearning days, according to the updated calendars.
The Henryville-Borden School Corp. and the Silver Creek Community School Corp. have faced delays in receiving Chromebooks that will distributed to students before the beginning of the school year. The district is providing devices for all K-12 students this year, and school leaders wanted to wait until students have access to them so they can participate in virtual learning as planned.
Sam Gardner, interim superintendent for Borden-Henryville, said another reason for moving the start of the school year includes delayed construction at the Borden campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Air conditioning is not yet operational on the campus, and some of the materials needed by contractors have been delayed.
Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said one of the reasons for the district delaying the start of school is to make sure school buildings are completely equipped for reentry. The calendar change also allows the district to extend registration for virtual learning to July 22 — over 500 kids have been registered for the online option so far.
Myra Powell, board president for Henryville-Borden, said since there are shared programs with other school districts, it will helpful to have similar schedules — Henryville-Borden and Silver Creek share programs such as special education.
This story will be updated.
