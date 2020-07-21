CLARK COUNTY — The Borden-Henryville and Silver Creek school districts are both delaying the start of school for two weeks.
The two school boards unanimously approved changes to the two calendars at their Monday meetings. Delays in receiving electronic devices for students are among the factors contributing to the changes in schedule.
School was originally to begin July 29 for both districts, but the first day for students for both districts is now Aug. 12 — teachers will return Aug. 10.
The new school districts went into effect July 1 once the West Clark Community Schools split took place. In both districts, the two-week fall breaks originally scheduled will be replaced with eLearning days to make up for the two-week delay, according to the updated calendars.
Henryville-Borden and Silver Creek are still waiting to receive Chromebooks that will be distributed to students before the beginning of the school year. The districts are providing devices for all K-12 students this year to allow for virtual learning.
"The Chromebooks are scheduled to be delivered by the end of this month or in the next week or two,” Borden-Henryville interim Superintendent Sam Gardner said. “Hopefully, once they are delivered, there will be a good turnaround and we’ll get the [devices] out to students as soon as possible.”
According to Borden-Henryville board president Myra Powell, another reason for the change includes delayed construction at the Borden campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Air-conditioning is not yet operational at all buildings, and some of the materials needed by contractors have been delayed.
Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said one of the reasons for the district delaying the start of school is to make sure school buildings are completely equipped for re-entry. Construction is also ongoing at the Silver Creek campus, and the campus is continuing to prepare the buildings to accommodate social distancing.
The change also allows Silver Creek to extend registration for virtual learning until July 22 — over 500 kids have been registered for the online option so far, according to Perez-Lloyd.
Since Henryville-Borden and Silver Creek share certain programs such as special education, the decisions to have the same start dates will also create more similarity between schedules.
“Due to the [West Clark] split, we have a couple of different service agreements shared, and having the same schedules helps us continue to work seamlessly during the transition,” Perez-Lloyd said.
Doug Coffman, Silver Creek board president, said the delay also provides more time to train teachers for eLearning so they will be prepared if school is cancelled again because of the pandemic.
“We’re getting people together and on the same page knowing that [eLearning] is a strong possibility if this COVID thing continues to be around,” he said. “We need to be better prepared for it this [school] year than last [school] year.”
Gardner said the delay in starting school will also be useful as the district monitors the COVID-19 situation locally and statewide.
“[The delay] buys us a little time,” he said. “And particularly in this day of COVID, things are changing every hour, so it gives us a little time in that area, too.”
The Borden-Henryville board also approved the district’s remote learning plan at Monday’s meeting. Gardner said its virtual academy model is similar to plans adopted by neighboring school districts. The remote learning will be offered through third-party vendors, but families will be in touch with teachers in the district. The virtual learning option will be open to students outside the district.
Gardner said enrollment for virtual learning will be open for the next few weeks, and the option is available for elementary, middle and high school students.
“We very much hope that families do choose our school corporation for virtual learning so we will have the opportunity to work with their children [in-person] when the day comes that COVID passes or that there’s a vaccine,” he said.
Silver Creek’s virtual learning option will also be available for students outside the school district. Although it will use a third-party platform, it will be run and monitored by Silver Creek teachers.
