SELLERSBURG — An alumni class is donating a gift to Silver Creek High School to honor the school’s past and inspire future generations of Silver Creek Dragons.
Joan Mattingly, a member of the Silver Creek Class of 1965, has been leading an effort for 10 months to create a dragon crest to be displayed at the high school. She has been collaborating with other alumni from her class for the project.
It cost $3,100 to create the two framed prints, and the project was funded by alumni and community donations. Mattingly is the head of the steering committee for the Class of 1965 alumni group.
Mattingly presented the first crest at Tuesday’s school board meeting, and she will present a second one featuring the “dragon crest code of conduct” at a future meeting.
“I’ve put a lot of work and effort into this, and I’m real passionate about it,” she said.
She wants future generations of students and their families to see the dragon crest on the walls of the school and understand its meaning. She designed the prints based on a dragon crest that was previously used as a symbol for the school. The crest was stamped on her diploma, used in yearbooks and displayed on a commemorative plate she received at graduation.
While Silver Creek has continued to use the dragon mascot, the crest has not been used in recent years, Mattingly said.
“[The crest] would have been abandoned and done away if I hadn’t come forth with my idea,” she said.
Mattingly emphasizes that the Class of 1965 was the first class to graduate from Silver Creek High School in the existing building.
For her 50-year class reunion, she conducted research into the history of Silver Creek High School. The high school started in 1925 at the Speed Community House, and construction on a high school building began in 1926.
The existing Silver Creek High School building was dedicated in 1961.
The first phase of construction is underway for the extensive renovations at the high school. When complete, the high school will have new classrooms, new labs, a new student union, a new main entrance, an expanded cafeteria and a new auditorium.
The crests honor the 100-year history of the high school, and the goal is for them to be displayed for the projected Silver Creek High School dedication in 2025. Mattingly notes that her 60-year class reunion will also take place in 2025.
Mattingly looked into the symbolism of the dragon, which represents themes such as strength, wisdom and good health. In addition to the dragon imagery, the crests include the school colors of blue and orange.
The one with the “dragon crest code of conduct” describes the meaning behind each icon in the crest. The two clutched hands represent “cooperation, unity, showing mutual respect for all” and being “compassionate with the less fortunate.”
The lamp of knowledge represents “gaining knowledge through studies, intercommunications [and] traveling,” and the circle with wings represents “keeping one’s body in healthy condition by exercising, sports activities [and] showing good sportsmanship.”
The circle of peace represents “treating all fairly and equally regardless of their race, religion, ethnic background or sex.”
The print also includes a saying from Mattingly’s grandfather:
“If you dream it [and] believe in it, with hard work and determination, you can achieve it.”
By presenting the crest and the code of conduct, the goal is to advocate against violence in schools and prevent students from engaging in destructive behavior, she said.
The crests promote positive thinking, and Mattingly wants the message to inspire kids to be “better students and better citizens.” She wants students to be able to “fulfill their potential and make our communities a lot better.”
One of the goals is to “give students encouragement and a road for conduct while in school that they can incorporate into their adult life and pass onto their children,” she said.
Mattingly said she overcame multiple challenges while completing the project, including figuring out what materials to use for the signs.
The project has received plenty of community support over the months, and numerous local businesses donated to the effort, Mattingly said.
Several local companies worked to fabricate the prints, including Bond Sign Co. in Jeffersonville, Superior Print Inc. in Sellersburg, Alro Plastics in Louisville and Frame It! in Sellersburg.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Scott Groan, vice president of the Silver Creek school board, thanked the Class of 1965 for the gift, and he said when the renovated high school is finished, the board hopes to invite Mattingly and the Class of 1965 to a ceremony to unveil the dragon crest signs.
Mattingly wants people to know that “you’re never too old to do something for your community, no matter what your age.”
“Look at all of us [in the Class of 1965] — we’re 75, 76 years old and we’re still trying to attempt to do the impossible,” she said.
