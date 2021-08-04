SELLERSBURG — The cafeteria at Silver Creek Elementary School was bustling with first-day-of-school energy Wednesday as Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Tim Tillett made his rounds, waving to teachers, stopping to chat or introduce himself to students and ask how their day was going.
And though Tillett's is a new face at the school, it's one that will be familiar to students and staff in no time.
The deputy, who started with the sheriff's office in March 2020 following a 34-year career with the Indiana State Police, was recently tapped to be the new school resource officer at the elementary school, a role in which he'll help protect the safety of the more than 800 students who attend it.
"He was the obvious pick," said Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples of choosing Tillett for the spot. The officer had expressed interest in becoming a school resource officer, and already has a lot of experience working with and mentoring children. But while the sheriff's office provides resource officers at several other schools, there wasn't an opening until now.
Tillett's job will be to handle security functions like making sure all doors are locked and intervening if there is a safety threat, but the role is much more than security. He wants to help be a positive influence in the lives of the young students.
"That's a good age where you can be a positive influence while they're still young and we can instill in them that 'we're for you, we're here to help you,'" Tillett said. "'We're here to protect you, but help you also if you need anything.'"
The spot was created when Silver Creek administrators saw a need for a resource officer dedicated to the school. A separate officer with the Sellersburg Police Department works with both the middle and high school. They secured a two-year grant to help support the position.
Principal Sandy Myers said that even his first few hours into his first day, the officer had already been meeting everyone, starting with greeting kids as they arrived at school.
"We're super excited to have him here; he is going to be phenomenal," Myers said. "He's already been in and out of classrooms, talking to kids, meeting the teachers and the staff and greeting the kids at the door this morning. It's just wonderful."
She said while his presence is an extra layer of security, "it's more than that," Myers said. "It's more about building relationships with kids and working with teachers so kids can see officers in the classrooms, have relationships with them and realize that police officers are super kind, super fun and want to be here to help them."
Maples and Tillett also said his presence can help foster a positive idea about police from an early age. They say they've both had experiences where well-intentioned parents would see an officer and things along the lines of if they didn't behave, the officer would take them away.
"And I get that, I think everybody gets that," Maples said, adding that as a police officer, the mentality is "come to me if you need help, I don't want you to be scared of me. A kid shouldn't fear a police officer."
Maples said he's already been in talks with a school board member to seek funding past the two-year grant term, so the school will continue to have access to the resource officer.
"It's beneficial on all fronts," Maples said. "It alleviates teachers' concerns...there would be times when somebody was holding the line while you're waiting for a police officer to show up and while you're waiting, somebody has to be managing that situation whether its a principal, teacher, student, so now you have someone there immediately."
As for Tillett, he said Wednesday afternoon he was already having a great first day on the job and is looking to a great year.
"I'm looking forward and hoping for a lot of interaction," he said. "I've met a lot of the teachers and principals and staff, and I want to have that same rapport with the kids. I want them to get to know me. I don't want to be somebody standoffish and they're just looking over at me, I want to interact with them."
