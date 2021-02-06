SELLERSBURG — A local school district and the surrounding community is stepping up to make sure students and their families have enough food on their tables.
Silver Creek High School staff members Dee Kramer, a librarian, and Amanda Ahlbrand, an English teacher, founded a food pantry program at the school in 2019, and it has continued to expand over the past couple of years.
The Silver Creek Food Pantry is open Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the high school. It is available to families with a child enrolled in any school in Silver Creek School Corp. The pantry offers produce, canned goods, dairy products, meat, bread and other items.
The district recently received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana to support the program. The grant has taken a “load of pressure off” as demand increases, Kramer said.
“The exciting thing is we got to send out an email this week to let everybody in our corporation know, hey, we’re going to have milk and eggs every single week,” she said.
Last March, the Community Foundation also provided $3,000 to allow the food pantry to continue at a local church while schools were closed.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people served at the pantry has at least tripled.
“We have families that since the pandemic that have broken our hearts — women and families that come in and say, we’ve never tapped this resource, we’ve never been in this position, this is the first time we’ve reached out and asked for food,” Ahlbrand said.
Depending on the week, they are serving about 100 to 250 people a week.
“We have some families that can budget and make it, and maybe they need us once a month to make it,” Ahlbrand said. “We have other families every week that come.”
Silver Creek Interim Superintendent Thomas Brillhart said the food pantry shows that there are struggling families in the community, especially during the pandemic.
He describes the pantry as “microcosm of the caring staff we have at Silver Creek and the caring community we have here at Silver Creek.”
STEPPING UP
The food pantry is only one of the initiatives Kramer and Ahlbrand have started at Silver Creek in recent years.
A couple of years ago, Kramer and Ahlbrand started a project to put up racks around the school with personal hygiene products and school supplies for students in need.
That initiative was inspired when a student came to Kramer asking for feminine hygiene products. She and Ahlbrand were motivated to put out a survey to students, and they realized there were some girls who were not coming to school once a month because they did not have access to feminine hygiene products.
They didn’t stop there. The two staff members put out another survey before spring break in 2019, and they learned that there were students at Silver Creek suffering from food insecurity.
“They were hungry, no meal in the evening, little to no meals on the weekend, and we just stepped up,” Ahlbrand said. “The faculty stepped up, and JayC Food Stores started stepping up and donating food to help with that food insecurity. And that was our first stab at the food pantry.”
Before spring break of 2019, they collected food to send home with students so they would have enough for that two-week period.
They were given a small space at Silver Creek High School to use for the food pantry, and they began a partnership with Dare to Care Food Bank, which ensures that food is coming in each week.
PULSE OF THE COMMUNITY
Ahlbrand said the community has stepped up repeatedly to support the food pantry, whether they are volunteering or donating food.
“When you help each other, we all rise,” she said. “When we lift each other up, we all rise, and that’s what our community keeps doing. They just keep rising.”
Kramer said the last time she put together an Amazon wish list to receive donations from the community, there were 186 boxes delivered to the school and 150 the next day.
The Sellersburg Fire Department also offers support by delivering to families without a vehicle who cannot make it to the pantry on Thursdays.
The kids come first at Silver Creek, Kramer said, and both faculty and students have helped with the program.
“Our main goal at Silver Creek High School and the whole Silver Creek community with all of our schools is that our students cannot learn if they don’t feel secure and safe and their basic needs are not met,” she said.
Silver Creek has stepped up in other ways to meet needs beyond the academic. Kramer worked with counselors at the school to introduce a therapy dog program that allows students and faculty to spend time with a Newfoundland-Poodle mix named Walter.
A laundry service is another program in the works at Silver Creek High School.
Kramer said using a laundromat has become a luxury for many families if they do not have machines available at home, so they are now preparing to launch a laundry service for Silver Creek students.
They were given a space at the high school, and it took one week to raise enough money to order three full washing and drying units, Kramer said. They hope the machines are up and running by the end of the school year.
Patrick O’Hara, a sophomore at Silver Creek High School, volunteers at the food pantry, which is part of his Eagle Scout project. Food drives are among the efforts he has undertaken.
“It helps me give back to the community just in different ways, and overall, it’s a fun thing to do,” he said.
Ahlbrand said they are constantly trying to get a “pulse of their community” to determine what students and families need.
“It makes it easier for them to come to the table and for us to meet academically now if their bellies are full, if their clothes are clean, if their bodies are cleaned, if they’re not ashamed of how they look,” she said. “It’s a lot easier to meet at the table and talk about ‘Macbeth.’”
