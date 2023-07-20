SELLERSBURG — As students return to school, they will experience many changes at Silver Creek High School amid the ongoing renovations.
Crews are working on three phases of construction projects at Silver Creek School Corp. Altogether, the projects total about $100 million and are expected to take two-and-a-half to three years to complete.
Students will return to school next Thursday.
"This is an exciting time and much-needed projects that we're doing, and now we just need to get through it all," Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said. "We've got to be patient. We want everyone to get to where they're going safely, and we will provide the guidance to help make that happen."
Work is wrapping up on the outdoor athletic facilities, which should be complete by the fall. These include updated football, softball and baseball fields.
"We anticipate the football stadium to be open for our first home game, which is on Aug. 18," Briggs said.
Work on the high school building started in June. Calhoun Construction Services, the contractor for the renovations, has demolished parts of the building, and crews are making adjustments to accommodate students and staff as they return to school next week.
The renovations will include 38 new classrooms, two new art rooms, four new Project Lead the Way rooms, a new science lab, a new TV/radio studio, a new main entry area, new administrative offices, a new student union and an expanded cafeteria.
In addition to the main high school updates, contractors recently began work on the performing arts wing of the school. It will feature a new auditorium, band room, choir room, multi-purpose room and practice rooms.
These will be the first major renovations to Silver Creek High School since it was built in the 1960s.
Briggs said as the district adjusts traffic patterns for the high school, the Silver Creek staff is "doing a great job of not only creating a plan but getting it shared."
Students and staff will also notice that certain areas of the building will be off-limits during construction, and there will be staggered passing periods during the school day.
"As far as the kids and the staff in the building, they'll have a change of environment that they're working in every day," Briggs said.
He said navigating the construction will "get more uncomfortable before it gets comfortable."
"That's part of the growing pains," Briggs said. "I think every time I look out my window and see the construction, I look at it as progress, and it's something that won't last forever. It'll be finished before we know it and in order to get to where we want to be with our facilities, this is just part of the process."
