SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek High School is switching to eLearning from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 due to issues related to COVID-19, the district confirmed Tuesday.
According to a memo from Silver Creek Community School Corp., absences and staff shortages were among the factors contributing to the decision to close the school for two weeks.
"After communication with Clark County Health Department and discussing the current absenteeism and staffing shortage at Silver Creek High School, we believe it to be prudent that students move to an online learning option," the memo reads. "An absentee rate of greater than 25% and continued transmission of COVID-19 in the community were considered."
According to the memo, the high school will offer drive-thru pickup for sack lunches from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A number of people at Silver Creek High School have tested positive for COVID-19 since school started Aug. 12.
This story will be updated.
