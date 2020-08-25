SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek High School is switching to virtual learning from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 due to issues related to COVID-19, the district confirmed Tuesday.
Absences and staff shortages were among the factors contributing to the decision to close the school for two weeks, according to Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd. Six students tested positive at Silver Creek High School since school started, and many at the school are under quarantine.
The decision to switch to virtual learning temporarily was highly recommended by the Clark County Health Department.
"After communication with Clark County Health Department and discussing the current absenteeism and staffing shortage at Silver Creek High School, we believe it to be prudent that students move to an online learning option," she wrote in a memo.
Perez-Lloyd said the school is facing an absentee rate of about 25%. Some staff members have also had to quarantine.
The district needs to have a "partnership" with parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"One plea is, let's work together and make sure we monitor kids' activities outside of school, and if there's any symptoms, keep them at home rather send them to school," Perez-Lloyd said. "It's just a partnership at this point — we want doors open and safety for all, and I think it's going to take every one of us. We'll do what we have to do at a building level."
The district has also faced delays in receiving Chromebooks, which has caused additional challenges, she said. The devices will be delivered to all students to assist with eLearning, and they are expected to arrive within the next two weeks.
"We're at the mercy of providers," Perez-Lloyd said. "It's become a bit complicated getting them on time in a timely manner. We have some devices that are not brand new, and if anyone is in need of a device, we ask they let us known and we'll try to support them the best way we can."
According to the memo, the high school will offer drive-thru pickup for sack lunches from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
