SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek High School’s graduation rate rose in 2020 and remained above the state average.
The 2019-20 school performance report for the former West Clark Community Schools features data from the school year before West Clark split into the Silver Creek School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp. The report is posted on the Indiana Department of Education website.
The report includes cumulative data for the former West Clark corporation, as well as data for the individual schools. Silver Creek High School’s graduation rate in 2020 was 96.1%, an increase from 94.6% in 2018-19.
This is above the state's average graduation rate of 87.69% for 2020.
“I’m glad [the graduation rate] is not going down, obviously,” said Silver Creek Interim Superintendent Thomas Brillhart. “Our ambition, just like any other school, is to see our graduation rate to continue to increase every year. Needless to say, a lot of factors go into that.”
Al Eckert, principal at Silver Creek High School, said he is pleased that the school’s graduation rate has increased for the past three years.
“I think that has happened because of the counselors and teachers — they have worked very hard to have frequent meetings with students who are struggling, falling behind in their work or in their credits, and they’ve done an excellent job getting them on track.”
Eckert said the school has an intervention program where teachers meet to find ways to help students who are struggling academically, which involves scheduling tutoring sessions during or after school.
“It’s everybody working as a team to look out for each student and trying to figure out what problems they are trying to correct,” he said. “It’s no magic formula — it’s just common sense things that a school tries to do, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job here.”
The report also includes letter grades for Silver Creek schools, but these grades carried over from previous years due to a "hold harmless" agreement in Indiana. Silver Creek High School received an A for the past two years.
Testing data was not included for the 2019-20 school year due to the cancelation of tests during the pandemic last year.
At Silver Creek High School, 94.9% of students received a Core 40 diploma in 2020 compared to 91.4% the year before. Of those students, 47.5% received a Core 40 with honors diploma, a decrease from 54.5% the year before.
“I think it has been steady,” Eckert said. “The school offers a lot of dual credit, and students want to take advantage of increasing that number [of credits].”
Keeping attendance rates up is critical to increasing the graduation rate, Brillhart said. In 2019-20, attendance rates for the high school increased from 95.3% in the 2018-19 school year to 97.2% in 2019-20. The number of students absent for greater than 10% of the school year decreased from 77 in 2018-19 to 20 in 2019-20.
“I can’t tell you how much time we spend on a daily basis calling, sending emails and communicating with parents and students to make sure they are continually showing up and performing,” Brillhart said.
Enrollment was at 858 students in the 2019-20 school year compared to 881 in the 2018-19 school year. Although enrollment at the school was previously decreasing over the past few years, Silver Creek High School has been up by 25 students since the fall, according to Eckert.
“I think Silver Creek has a reputation of being a great school to send your kids,” he said. “We offer a lot of things to kids, and we strive to get kids involved in things. We’ve had a lot of success not only in academics but in performing arts and athletics, and people want to be part of it.”
