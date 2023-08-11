SELLERSBURG – Silver Creek School Corp. has partnered with Hunter Station Pizza to name the new football, soccer and track stadium and the softball and baseball fields after the restaurant for the next five years.
Money from the partnership will go to different parts of the school, and is not exclusive to the athletics department.
Funds contributed by Hunter Station Pizza will go towards hiring another school resource officer and bolstering mental health resources for students.
“We sent out an RFP asking for interested companies who might want to put their name on out facilities,” said Chad Briggs, superintendent of Silver Creek School Corp. “As part of the funds that we receive from that, we’re going to do a variety of things because these funds won’t cover everything that we want to do.”
Hunter Station Pizza has built their restaurant on giving back to the community of Sellersburg, naming a community room in the restaurant the Dragon's Den after the school's mascot.
“We just want to be able to give back to the community because we have been very fortunate in life,” said Chris Fox, Hunter Station Pizza co-owner. “We’re always looking for ways that we can help kids that are less fortunate.”
For the past few years the restaurant has helped the school by sponsoring individual teams, holding fundraisers for school supplies and volunteering their time to the school.
“Hunter Station has been a great partner of ours for a few years, for them to come in and want to propose a naming rights option just solidifies what they are looking for in the community,” said Chris Rountree, Sliver Creek’s school board president. “We’re very excited that they’re here to help the school corporation.”
When this opportunity came to the restaurant Fox went to the school and told them that they were there to help the school and asked them what they needed.
"We're thrilled to have Hunter Station Pizza on board as the naming partner for the new Silver Creek High School athletic fields, and we look forward to amplifying their commitment to the schools while helping them broaden their reach within our Silver Creek Dragon family," Briggs said. “Chris Fox and Nick Lawrence with Hunter Station Pizza have been great supporters of our students, staff, and programs, and SCSC looks forward to the future with this new partnership.”
