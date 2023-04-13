NEW ALBANY – Kayakers have a new access point for enjoying recreational opportunities on Silver Creek.
On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held celebrating the official opening of Silver Creek Landing. The launch point is located underneath the Spring Street overpass near the border between New Albany and Clark County. It can be accessed via Providence Way or East Spring Street.
“This new kayak launch and access point into Silver Creek rests along the historic Glenmill Park Dam and is an exceptional spot for fishing, kayaking and wading,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “This is another example of our commitment to improving and expanding our New Albany shoreline, adding new amenities for the people of New Albany to enjoy with their families and friends.”
Silver Creek Landing also includes a scenic overlook, a trailhead and stairway access to the creekbed.
Silver Creek Landing serves as one destination point along an expanding Ohio River Greenway. The city is completing an extension of the greenway connecting Silver Creek Landing with other outdoor amenities such as the Loop Island Wetlands.
Nearby, the city is moving forward with the River Recreation site, which will include a boat ramp, trailhead and picnic area.
Construction for Silver Creek Landing began last May.
