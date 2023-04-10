A ribbon-cutting celebrating the opening of Silver Creek Landing, a kayak launch point and Silver Creek access point underneath the Spring Street overpass, will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
“I want to thank the City Council, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, and our partners along the Ohio River for celebrating this groundbreaking with us, and for helping increase access to one of New Albany’s historic and unique waterways,” said Mayor Jeff Gahan at last week’s groundbreaking.
Access to this new recreation destination is available from Providence Way or E Spring Street.
Plans include stabilizing the steep, dirt slope and adding a concrete walkway down to a newly constructed landing area that will serve as a launch-point for kayakers, canoers, boaters, fishermen, and recreational swimmers.
The area is already highly used by recreational fishermen and kayakers, but this new addition will bring increased awareness and accessibility to one of Silver Creek’s most unique areas, the city said on its website.
