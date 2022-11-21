SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek School Corp. is moving to one day of eLearning as the district faces “unusually high” levels of students and staff out with illness.
Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said many students and staff have been facing “flu-like symptoms,” and after consulting with the Clark County Health Department, the administration moved to close school Tuesday and offer asynchronous eLearning.
The district already has a short week due to Thanksgiving. Students are on break Wednesday to Friday.
“We’re just seeing a mixed bag with whatever flu-like symptoms — everything from a sore throat to fever to whatever comes with the flu,” Briggs said.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel told the News and Tribune last week that the area is facing a busy season for both flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as increased levels of COVID-19.
Briggs said school will be back in session next Monday. He reminds people to remain home if they are sick.
“We anticipate being back to business as usual Monday, Nov. 28,” he said. “We just hope that everyone who is ill gets better and everyone who’s not can stay healthy.”
