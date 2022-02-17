SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek School Corp. is preparing for extensive renovations and additions to schools across the district.
This week, the district shared design plans for those facility projects. The first phase of the project includes significant upgrades to Silver Creek High School.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Brent Hite, associate principal at CSO, presented the plans for the various projects, including the layout and specific features of the facilities. CSO is the architect firm hired to complete schematic designs for the district-wide projects.
The second phase includes high school athletic field improvements, high school performing arts additions and renovations, a middle school addition and a primary school addition.
“We’ve got our facilities that need to be upgraded, and I think that’s an understatement when you look at our high school,” Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said. “I’ve said all along, we want to give our students the best educational experience we can offer them.”
“I give everyone credit — we do an excellent job with what we have,” he said. “We have great teachers, great staff, great kids and great families. This is the missing piece in terms of how can we further refine the educational experience for every student, and that is to address facilities that have needed to be addressed for a while.”
Briggs said the district will go through the bid process in the next few months, and the goal is for construction to begin as soon as possible, which will likely be this summer.
A bond of about $55 million will be used to support the projects. Due to supply chain and labor shortage issues, the costs will be higher than the district originally projected while making plans last year. However, the exact costs will not be known until the projects are bid out for construction, Briggs said.
PHASE ONE
At Silver Creek High School, phase one plans include:
- 38 new classrooms designed around central collaboration areas
- New small group rooms and breakout areas
- Two new art rooms
- Four new Project Lead the Way labs
- A new shared science lab
- A new centralized student union and media center
- New instructional technology for classrooms
- An expanded cafeteria with a new kitchen and serving lines
- A new culinary arts lab
- A new TV/radio studio
- A new main entrance and lobby space
- New office space for administration
Hite discussed at Tuesday's meeting the various features of the high school renovations. He said the facility upgrade will provide a “real sense of identity and place” for the school community.
The new student union will be a place for students to “hang out before and after school,” and it will serve as the “heart of the school,” he said.
Additions such as the new TV/radio project will help expand the program, and the new culinary lab will be a major upgrade from the current space, which is a home economics lab built in the 1960s.
Most of the existing areas that will be renovated will be demolished down to the structure and the roof, and new walls, electric and plumbing will be placed. The design includes two-story academic wing at the front of the building.
Certain areas will see minimal changes if they have been recently renovated.
PHASE TWO
In phase two, the plans for high school athletic facilities include:
- A new football stadium and track with synthetic turf
- A new baseball field (possibly with synthetic turf)
- A new softball field (possibly with synthetic turf)
- A new baseball and softball support building
- A new ticket booth and stadium entrance
- Fencing of athletic complex
Hite said the plan is to move the football field to the north end of the campus.
“That allows us to create a track and field space that’s large enough for soccer to be housed here as well,” he said. “We can use the construction underneath the field for stormwater detention under the synthetic turf.”
The construction of the football field will displace the current baseball field, which will be rebuilt to the south, Hite said.
Plans for additions and renovation of the high school performing arts area include:
- A new auditorium seating 500 to 600 people
- A new band room
- A new choir room
- A new multipurpose room
- Five new practice rooms
Plans for Silver Creek Middle School additions include:
- A new band room
- A new choir room
- Two new Project Lead the Way labs
- Six new classrooms
The performing arts improvements will not only provide more space for the programs, but they will also provide better acoustics, Hite said. The multi-purpose room in the high school could be used for classes such as music history, and if an orchestra program were developed, the space could serve as an orchestra room.
Plans for Silver Creek Primary School additions include:
- 16 new classrooms, including 12 for second grade, two for first grade and two for kindergarten
- One new teacher work room
- A new playground
- A new perimeter safety fence
The goal is to give students the best possible learning and social environments, Briggs said.
“The main focus of this is to give our students and our employees state-of-the-art facilities where kids can thrive academically and socially,” Briggs said.
