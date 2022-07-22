Joe Basham, school board member for the Silver Creek School Corp., has been appointed to the Legislative Committee of the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA).
The purpose of the Legislative Committee is to direct the development of the annual legislative priorities and foundational statements that will guide the Association’s advocacy efforts in the coming year.
The recommendations issued by the Legislative Committee will be presented to the ISBA Delegate Assembly for approval during the annual Fall Conference, which is scheduled this year for Oct. 3-4 at the Indiana Convention Center.
The ISBA Legislative Committee kicked-off the process on July 15 with a meeting at the ISBA main offices in Indianapolis. Topics discussed at the day-long meeting includes student learning support, school funding and inflation, school safety and security, teacher retention, school resource officer training, bus driver shortages, and student mental and behavioral health services.
The 20-person Legislative Committee is composed of two school board members from each of ISBA’s 10 regions.
“There will be much at stake for Hoosier children in the 2023 budget session,” said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin. “We all need to be ready to be strong champions for K-12 public education.”
“The local school board members on our Legislative Committee play an important role in helping to identify and shape sound education policy,” added Spradlin. “We thank them for bringing forward so many excellent ideas for change, and we appreciate their dedicated public service.”
The Indiana School Boards Association provides school board members in Indiana with a full range of programs and services, including policy support, legal advice, advocacy, and professional development and training.
For more information about ISBA, visit https://www. isba-ind.org
