SELLERSBURG — All four schools in Silver Creek School Corp. are now completing eLearning as the district struggles with staffing due to quarantines.
Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said the district announced last week that all schools in Silver Creek are expected to continue eLearning until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Silver Creek Primary, Silver Creek Elementary and Silver Creek Middle School also completed eLearning last week. On Thursday, the district announced an extension of remote learning for those three schools, and on Friday, it was announced that Silver Creek High School would join them.
Briggs attributed these closures to mandatory quarantines of student and staff due to contact tracing efforts.
"We simply do not have the appropriate staffing for in-person learning," Briggs wrote in an emailed statement to the News and Tribune. "Our positivity rates throughout the school corporation are NOT preventing us from being in school. However, due to the mandate to quarantine even if asymptomatic, and the need for supervision of our younger students, we cannot adequately staff our schools."
