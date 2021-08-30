SELLERSBURG — All four schools in Silver Creek School Corp. are now completing eLearning as the district struggles with staffing due to quarantines.
Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said the district announced last week that all schools in Silver Creek are expected to continue eLearning for the whole week before returning to the classroom Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Silver Creek Primary, Silver Creek Elementary and Silver Creek Middle School also completed eLearning last week. On Thursday, the district announced remote learning would continue for a second week at those three schools, and on Friday, it was announced that Silver Creek High School would join them.
Briggs attributed these closures to mandatory quarantines of student and staff due to contact tracing efforts, saying the district does not have adequate staffing for in-person learning.
He said the mandatory quarantining for close contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals whether or not they are asymptomatic is the main factor preventing in-person learning at this point, and it “puts us in a tough position because we can’t have school if we simply do not enough adults.”
“We’ve had positive cases, but we’ve also had a lot more quarantines — we are required to quarantine when someone is identified as a close contact,” Briggs said. "I think it’s important for people to understand that it’s not just happening in school. People are identifying as COVID positive beyond school and also at school, and people have to quarantine through their interactions outside of school where they are identified as being close contacts, and that’s what leads to eLearning.”
Even if a staff member not directly exposed or identified as a close contact, they can still take time to care for family at home if their child is quarantined at home.
“If you have a school-aged child who can’t stay home alone and the child has to quarantined after being identified as a close contact, they have to have mom, dad or a guardian stay with them,” Briggs. “We have a significant number of employees who also have children in the district.”
Silver Creek provides updates on COVID-19 cases on a dashboard posted to the district’s website. According to the dashboard, there have been 95 total student cases for the school year and 10 staff cases. The district returned to school Aug. 4.
Masks have remained optional at Silver Creek since the start of the school year, but an updated policy recently adopted by the board says a mask requirement could be put in place depending on the 7-day positivity rates at each school.
If a school reaches a 7-day-positivity rate of 2% or more, masks will be mandatory at that school. A school could also go to eLearning if it reaches a 7-day positivity rate of 6% or more, but so far the eLearning has been based on staff shortages rather than the positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.