SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek School Corp. is seeking contractors for its high school renovation project.
In late March, the district began the bid process for renovations and additions to Silver Creek High School. Last year, Silver Creek ended a contract with a company previously selected to lead the project.
Bids must be received by 6 p.m. on April 27. Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said the goal is to begin construction in May or June following the end of the school year.
The upgrades will feature new classrooms, new labs, a new student union, a new main entrance, a new auditorium and a larger cafeteria at Silver Creek High School.
"We're going to either remodel or add to just about every square foot of our high school," Briggs said.
The construction of new athletic facilities is on schedule at the Silver Creek campus, Briggs said. The football field should be complete by the summer, and the baseball and softball field is expected to be finished by the late fall.
The project was initially scheduled to begin at the end of 2022, but in September, the Silver Creek school board terminated a contract with the previous contractor, Skillman Corp.
Silver Creek School Board President Chris Rountree said the goal is to save money as the district seeks new contractors. The construction estimate provided in 2022 by Skillman was $10 million over budget.
The districtwide renovations are projected to cost roughly $100 million as Silver Creek uses bond financing for the project. In addition to the high school renovations, upgrades are also planned for Silver Creek's middle and primary schools.
"The main thing looking ahead is getting the facilities updated," Rountree said. "It's time, and we want to try to do what we can with the amount of money given, and we want to maximize the opportunities."
Silver Creek hired Shireman Construction as a construction management advisor to help manage the bid process and keep the project in line with the budget, Rountree said.
"They came in and they went through all of our bid docs, and they recommended numerous amount of ways that we can help save some money, and they also reached out to local contractors," he said.
Briggs said school officials are seeking to increase the competition among bidders. Last year, the limited number of bidders included in Skillman's package was one of the concerns.
"Typically the more competition you have, the better bids you are going to get," he said. "We want to be able to do things at a cost that is within our budget and is best for our taxpayers."
Before the advertisement for bids kicked off, Silver Creek had a "very well-attended pre-bid meeting," Rountree said.
"We had quite a few contractors show up for that, so we feel fairly confident that we're going to be able to get the price down some but even more confident that we're going to have more bidders actually submit proposals," he said.
In total, the renovations are expected to last about three years, according to Briggs.
"It's a process, and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding," he said. "There's going to be some growing pains here. To say that we're going to start construction on the high school this summer and it's going to take three years — that is a mouthful because we already have a pretty tight campus in terms of parking and traffic, and that's only going to intensify."
"It will be nice when it's done, but it's going to take a lot to do that," he said.
Rountree said the bid selection should come together quickly.
"We've got about three weeks left before bids are due," he said. "We'll find out who the apparent low bids are. We'll reach out to them for some clarification and make sure everything is ready to go, and we'll award those packages. We'd like to do it expeditiously."
"We've faced some delays here...but as a board, we felt that spending a couple of extra months to be able to do more with taxpayers was going to be beneficial for the community," he said.
