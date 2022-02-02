SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek School Corp. hopes to alleviate staffing shortages by hiring high school students for part-time custodial work.
The district is seeking current Silver Creek high school students ages 16 and older to temporarily work in the school buildings to help with custodial operations. Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said he believes the opportunity would be a “win-win” for students and the school system.
“For one, students can get them some part-time work, it allows them to earn money and gain responsibility,” he said. “And it’s a win for the school as well to be able to fill those positions.”
The district has taken other steps to address recent worker shortages, including raising pay to help retain and recruit staff. In November, the board voted to increase the starting pay for classified staff by 12%.
Several months later, Silver Creek still has job openings in the custodial department, according to Briggs. The district is also facing a shortage of staff in areas such as substitute teaching.
Briggs said Silver Creek would need a just few students to fill the temporary positions, and even if just one was hired, “we’d be a step ahead.” The staffing shortages mean that some employees are working overtime, and they have to take a “divide and conquer” approach to get the work done.
“We do what we have to to get the job done whether we’re fully staffed or not,” Briggs said. “There are still responsibilities that have to get done.”
Silver Creek is hoping to fill positions as soon as possible, according to the job posting. The students would be paid $14.61 per hour, and they will support custodial staff in tasks such as vacuuming, sweeping floors, sanitizing high-touch surfaces and taking out trash.
The requirements for students to fill this position include an open checking account for direct deposit, parent/guardian permission and approval by the building principal. Contact Silver Creek High School Principal Al Eckert at aeckert@scsc.school for more information.
