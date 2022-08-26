SELLERSBURG — Friday’s class was not a typical history lesson for Silver Creek High School students as they participated in some old-fashioned fun.
Instead of sitting in their classrooms, students had the opportunity to go outside for a series of interactive activities. Silver Creek history teacher Maggie Maetschke showed them how to play a series of historical games, including those that people enjoyed during the 19th century.
As she demonstrated how each game works, she also discussed the history behind the game.
“It’s always so nice to give them something fun to do during the school day, and something that’s so immersive and hands-on is really valuable to students,” she said.
Friday’s activity featured several reproductions of historical games, including hoops for a 19th century game called “graces” that involves throwing a hoop and catching it on a stick.
“I have two boys, and we love to play it in the backyard,” Maetschke said. “I’m a Civil War re-enactor, and that’s why I have all these things and I have all the clothes.”
Students played several board games at one station, and they enjoyed matches of battledore, a game similar to badminton that does not use a net. Students also attempted to walk on stilts.
Ed Barnes, a history teacher at Silver Creek High School, also participated in Friday’s activity with his class. As his students study the Civil War, he appreciated the opportunity for his class to learn about life during the 19th century.
“It makes history relevant and interesting,” he said.
